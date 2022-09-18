Video: Nate Diaz shares behind-the-scenes look at UFC 279 fight week

Nate Diaz and co. filmed their experience throughout the week of UFC 279, the pay-per-view event flipped on its head on 24 hours’ notice.

The former UFC star shared a glimpse at what happened from the now-infamous backstage brawl that led to a pre-fight press conference being canceled to the final preparation ahead of his fight against Tony Ferguson.

You can watch ‘Road 2 War’ below:

Several minutes into the vlog, Diaz and one of his teammates were seen throwing water bottles in the direction of someone. That someone was presumed to be Khamzat Chimaev, the undefeated upstart Diaz was scheduled to share the Octagon with in his final UFC fight.

“F—k your team, b—h! USA, mother—ker,” shouted Diaz.

The Stockton native arrived after Chimaev and Holland were involved in an altercation that started once the ‘Trailblazer’ shoved ‘Borz,” who responded by kicking him in the chest. The UFC separated them and appeared to ease the tension, but once Diaz showed up, things kicked off again and UFC president Dana White canceled the event ‘for everybody’s safety’.

Though the UFC opted not to punish any fighter involved, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has revealed it is conducting a ‘full investigation’ of the incident. Fines, suspensions and license revocations are all on the list of penalties being considered.

Diaz and Chimaev would end up fighting different opponents after the latter missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, leading to a reshuffling of the top three fights. Diaz submitted Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine, while Chimaev snatched up a D’arce choke on Holland.