‘I hate that fight’ — Robert Whittaker admits Israel Adesanya ‘a terrible matchup’

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes he is one of the most skilled competitors in the world, but he can’t ignore the fact that Israel Adesanya is a ‘terrible matchup’ for him and that ‘The Last Stylbender’ might have his number.

Whittaker is 0-2 against Adesanya and admits he hates the idea of a trilogy bout despite proclaiming himself ‘the most dangerous middleweight in the world’ following his unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris.

“I 100 percent agree with that,” Whittaker told MMA on Sirius XM in response to Anthony Smith labeling him the most skilled middleweight in the UFC (h/t Drake Riggs of MMA Mania). “Let me just say thank you to Anthony Smith because that’s a big prop. I really, really appreciate that.”

"[Anthony] Smith said it best...Izzy's a terrible matchup for me and I hate that fight...but I do truly believe I'm the best middleweight in the world."



“But definitely. I 100 percent wholeheartedly agree with it. That’s why I mention a lot of times I’m given the microphone, that’s why I’m the most dangerous Middleweight in the world for that reason [laughs]. Smith said it the best, he’s a terrible matchup for me and I hate that fight. It is annoying, a super annoying fight to go through, but I do truly believe I’m the best Middleweight in the world.”

Whittaker previously hinted at a ‘permanent move’ up to light heavyweight and would like to fight again early next year when the UFC returns to Australia. ‘The Reaper’ is the No. 1-ranked middleweight in the world and is considered the best fighter at 185-pounds after current champ Adesanya.