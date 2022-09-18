Video: Fighter gets absolutely pummeled in actual phone booth fight

Us combat sports nerds often refer to prolonged striking exchanges in the pocket as ‘phone booth’ fighting. Well, it turns out that this term of endearment has manifested into reality, and a league called Punch Box has been born. A clip of one of a Punch Box 2 match that took place in a phone booth has surfaced, and boy is it brutal.

Dude got lit up in a phone booth fight pic.twitter.com/tQ43z2b4Q9 — Matysek (@Matysek88) September 16, 2022

In the video, you see Ivan Chugunov stand back to back with Pavel Molchanov in what seems to be the promotion’s official starting sequence. The fight begins and both men instantly unleashed their respective flurries. Chugunov was first to deliver some real damage, staggering Molchanov with a clean right hand. Pavel probably would have fallen down if not for the phone booth holding him up.

From there, the beating just got worse. Ivan continued to spam his punches, repeatedly rocking Molchanov with rights and lefts until he finally slumped over in the corner. That’s when the referee halted the bout.

It’s good to see that freak show fights are still alive and well!

The full episode of Punch Box 2 can be seen below, and the production value is surprisingly much better than expected: