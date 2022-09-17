UFC Vegas 60 post-fight bonuses: Rodrigues survives gnarly cut, rallies to stop Njokuani in ‘FOTN’

UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday delivered some great fights. The bantamweight headliner was a scrap, and the middleweight co-headliner was incredible for as long as it lasted.

The preliminary portion of the card started with Nikolas Motta getting his first UFC win with a first-round TKO of Cameron VanCamp. ‘Iron’ connected with a left hand that sent the ‘Jumpman’ to the canvas and followed up with punches on the ground until referee Chris Tognoni saw enough. The Brazilian told Daniel Cormier he would like a $50k bonus, which he said would ‘change his life’ after being ‘broke for 10 years’. Javid Basharat turned in a complete performance against Tony Gravely for a unanimous decision. The ‘Snow Leopard’ faced adversity after being cut above his eye because of an accidental headbutt, but he went on and got the better of Gravely in the striking and grappling departments. Gillian Robertson gave Mariya Agapova some of her patented ‘throat cuddles’ in one of the scariest fight-ending sequences in recent memory. The ’Savage’ got her arm under the chin of the ‘Demonslayer,’ who bit down on her tongue (!) before going to sleep. Robertson now has the most finishes (7) in UFC flyweight history. Congratulations! Trey Ogden upset Daniel Zellhuber, spoiling his much-anticipated promotional debut and leaving with a unanimous decision. Loma Lookboonmee and Denise Gomes went back and forth over three rounds, but the Muay Thai specialist did enough to sweep the judges’ scorecards. Tough outing for Gomes, especially on short notice, but the recent Contender Series graduate was still game. Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce in a ho-hum fight. Damon Jackson tore through Pat Sabatini, stunning him with a front kick to the chin and finishing him with ground-and-pound for a 69-second TKO. The win comes days after the death of his brother, Bradley, who he honored by adopting the name ‘Action Jackson’ for the night.

The main portion of the card saw Anthony Hernandez dominate Marc-Andre Barriault before securing an arm-triangle choke and putting him to sleep. On a three-fight win streak, ‘Fluffy’ said he would be ready for whoever the UFC gives him next so he can continue to prove himself as one of the ‘best in the world.’ Rodrigo Nascimento used his grappling to keep Tanner Boser at bay for a split decision. The Brazilian used his time on the microphone to ask for tickets to Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3, which goes down in a few hours. Joe Pyfer showed why it is good to ‘Be Joe Pyfer’ after starching Alen Amedovski with a right hand. ‘BodyBagz’ was emotional in his post-fight interview, thanking UFC president Dana White for helping him outside of the Octagon and asking for a bonus on his birthday. Andre Fili bested Bill Algeo by split decision in what should be an early contender for ‘Fight of the Night. ‘Touchy’ revealed he fought with a heavy heart after he and his partner lost a baby four weeks before the fight. Gregory Rodrigues fought through one of the worst cuts in UFC history and rallied to finish Chidi Njokuani. ‘Robocop’ ate one hell of a knee and got split open between his eyebrows and was thisclose to having the referee or doctor intervene, but he avoided either scenario and dispatched ‘Bang Bang’ in the second round.

Cory Sandhagen was disappointed his fight against Yadong Song ended via doctor’s stoppage, but the ’Sandman’ returned to the win column in a big way tonight. An elbow sliced open the ‘Kung Fu Kid’ and got worse as the fight progressed, but Song was still moving forward and pressing the action. Sandhagen was mixing things up, going for more takedowns than usual. In the end, he got the win by fourth-round TKO and wanted to be back in the Octagon by the end of the year against either Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera or Merab Dvalishvili.

Performance of the Night: Damon Jackson and Joe Pyfer

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches) at 3:49 of Round 1

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:19 of Round 2

Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini by TKO (verbal submission) at 1:09 of Round 1

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:53 of Round 3

Joe Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski by KO (punch) at 3:55 of Round 1

Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani by TKO (punches) at 1:27 of Round 2

Cory Sandhagen def. Yadong Song by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

Fight of the Night: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Trey Ogden def. Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Denise Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trevin Giles def. Louis Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)