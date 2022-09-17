 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘F-cking gnarly cut’ - Pros react to Sandhagen’s TKO of Song at UFC Vegas 60

Cory Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
Cory Sandhagen TKO’d Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In another bloody affair, Cory Sandhagen scored a vicious finish at UFC Vegas 60’s main event. After cutting Song Yadong open in the second round, the ‘Sandman’ kept the pressure for a couple more rounds until he scored a TKO by way of doctor stoppage at the end of the fourth. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

