‘F-cking gnarly cut’ - Pros react to Sandhagen’s TKO of Song at UFC Vegas 60

In another bloody affair, Cory Sandhagen scored a vicious finish at UFC Vegas 60’s main event. After cutting Song Yadong open in the second round, the ‘Sandman’ kept the pressure for a couple more rounds until he scored a TKO by way of doctor stoppage at the end of the fourth. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

That boy cory looks ready — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

You’re right @dc_mma I am getting closer. My 6 months are up next month! ⌛️ #C4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Super interesting 1st round — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Sandhagen looking sharp and mixing it up well in R1! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 18, 2022

High level and violent! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

That cut is ugly — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 18, 2022

Even though most of his takedown attempts have been stopped tonight, smart for Sandhagen to mix in so much wrestling. Makes him even more unpredictable. #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

How are they letting this fight go?? — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) September 18, 2022

The doctor workin this card pic.twitter.com/FGp2nbrhN9 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Great fight fellas!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 18, 2022

Nobody can tell me @corysandhagen doesn’t have smoothest footwork in the bantamweight division — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 18, 2022

Not disappointed in that stoppage. That was great stop. They allowed him time but it got so bad. Great stoppage. Insane toughness by song but massive Performance by Corey sandhagen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 18, 2022

Great performance by the sandman. Nothing wrong with winning by a fucking gnarly cut. @corysandhagen — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022

Great fight boys! Bantamweights always bring the #UFCVegas60 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) September 18, 2022

What a elbow by the man @corysandhagen — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) September 18, 2022

Cory Sandhagen might be the most technically skilled fighter in the UFC bantamweight division (other than myself). Impressive performance #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Sandhagen is a Samurai and doesn’t even need a sword. Sliced man’s open viscously — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) September 18, 2022

No quit in Song. He brings it. Future champion for sure. Only 24 years old!!! #UFCVegas60 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 18, 2022