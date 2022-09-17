‘From Robocop to Terminator’ - Pros react to Rodrigues’ TKO of Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60

In a violent fight at UFC Vegas 60, Gregory Rodrigues managed to come back from a difficult first round to score another finish in the second.
Against Chidi Njokuani, ‘Robocop’ suffered a deep cut on his forehead from a knee, but survived the first round to take his opponent down and finish the fight with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to wild co-main event.
Robocop is the oldest 30 year old I’ve ever seen— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022
That knee— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022
Chidi is wild #ufcvegas60— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) September 18, 2022
What a crazy 1st round!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) September 18, 2022
Rodrigues is really tough!#ufcvegas60
this fight is wild— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022
This fight looks like a crime scene... hiw do you score that? #UFCVEGAS60— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 18, 2022
Rodrigues went from Obama to Anthony Davis with that cut. #UFCVegas60— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 18, 2022
BRUHHH THAT CUT #UFCVegas60— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 18, 2022
What a come baaaaaack— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022
How TF did he come back with his face falling off?? Insane toughness, cardio, and heart right there! #UFCVegas60— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022
Wow! What a comeback victory for @gregory_mma “Robocop”!#UFCVegas60— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) September 18, 2022
HOLY S***!!!! #UFC— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 18, 2022
Went from Robocop to Terminator. Jeez. @gregory_mma— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022
Chidi would have taken a lesser man outta there in the first minute no shame at all I don’t think his stock even goes down— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022
Wow so happy for @gregory_mma his wife is 8 months pregnant! He is great guy he deserves! So happy for him! #ufcvegas61— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 18, 2022
Beast mode activated RODRIGUES another amazing performance @ufc #ufcvegas60— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) September 18, 2022
