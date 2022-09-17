‘From Robocop to Terminator’ - Pros react to Rodrigues’ TKO of Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60

In a violent fight at UFC Vegas 60, Gregory Rodrigues managed to come back from a difficult first round to score another finish in the second.

Against Chidi Njokuani, ‘Robocop’ suffered a deep cut on his forehead from a knee, but survived the first round to take his opponent down and finish the fight with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to wild co-main event.

Robocop is the oldest 30 year old I’ve ever seen — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

That knee — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Chidi is wild #ufcvegas60 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) September 18, 2022

What a crazy 1st round!

Rodrigues is really tough!#ufcvegas60 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) September 18, 2022

this fight is wild — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

This fight looks like a crime scene... hiw do you score that? #UFCVEGAS60 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 18, 2022

Rodrigues went from Obama to Anthony Davis with that cut. #UFCVegas60 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 18, 2022

BRUHHH THAT CUT #UFCVegas60 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 18, 2022

What a come baaaaaack — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

How TF did he come back with his face falling off?? Insane toughness, cardio, and heart right there! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Went from Robocop to Terminator. Jeez. @gregory_mma — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022

Chidi would have taken a lesser man outta there in the first minute no shame at all I don’t think his stock even goes down — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Wow so happy for @gregory_mma his wife is 8 months pregnant! He is great guy he deserves! So happy for him! #ufcvegas61 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 18, 2022