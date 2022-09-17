 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘From Robocop to Terminator’ - Pros react to Rodrigues’ TKO of Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60

Gregory Rodrigues TKO’d Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Gregory Rodrigues TKO’d Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a violent fight at UFC Vegas 60, Gregory Rodrigues managed to come back from a difficult first round to score another finish in the second.

Against Chidi Njokuani, ‘Robocop’ suffered a deep cut on his forehead from a knee, but survived the first round to take his opponent down and finish the fight with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to wild co-main event.

