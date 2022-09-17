UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song goes down in Sin City.

The headliner comes in the bantamweight division, with title contender Cory Sandhagen facing off with rising star Song Yadong. The co-main will see Chidi Njokuani looking to maintain his win streak when he meets Gregory Rodrigues in a 185-pound tilt.

This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise Gomes

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Tony Gravely vs. Javif Basharat

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp