UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song live results, discussion, play by play

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song goes down in Sin City.
The headliner comes in the bantamweight division, with title contender Cory Sandhagen facing off with rising star Song Yadong. The co-main will see Chidi Njokuani looking to maintain his win streak when he meets Gregory Rodrigues in a 185-pound tilt.
This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.
Main card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer
Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card
Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini
Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise Gomes
Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
Tony Gravely vs. Javif Basharat
Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
