UFC Vegas 60 video: Cory Sandhagen slices open Yadong Song to get TKO win

The main event for UFC Vegas 60 was the setting where the #4 ranked bantamweight, Cory Sandhagen, utilized a step in elbow to cut open and ultimately TKO the #10 ranked, Yadong Song.

The opening round didn’t really have too many wow moments, but the second stanza was much more violent. Early in the round, Song wobbled Sandhagen with a clean left hook that was the most substantial blow in the fight up to that point. Then it was Cory’s turn to dish out some damage. He stepped in with an elbow that sliced on Song right on his left eyebrow. The doctor came in to check on it at the beginning of the third round, but deemed Song fit to continue. The cut proved to be the undoing of Dong, as it was too large of a gash for the cut men to close up. The doctor ultimately stopped the fight in between the fourth and fifth rounds, which put Sandhagen right back into the win column.

Check out our description of the fourth frame of Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song:

Rd.4-

Song opened the fourth frame with a flurry of fists, showing more urgency than the previous round. Then, he caught a kick of Sandhagen to spend a little bit of time on top, but couldn’t really do any damage with the position. Back in open space, Sandhagen went back to launching his jab from range, not allowing Song to get close enough to land flush. Sandhagen then earned himself a takedown up against the cage, which caused a lot of blood to flow into the eye of Song. The doctor did not allow Song to continue into the fifth round.

Cory Sandhagen def. Yadong Song by TKO at 5:00 of round 4: Bantamweight

