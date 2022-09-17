UFC Vegas 60 results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Yadong Song with cut from elbow

The top of the UFC Vegas 60 billing witnessed the promotion’s #4 rated bantamweight, Cory Sandhagen, TKO the #10 rated, Yadong Song, between the fourth and fifth rounds with a nasty cut from a step in elbow that he landed in the second stanza. This victory breaks up a two fight losing skid for Cory, and puts him right back in the thick of things at the top of 135-pounds.

Sandhagen pressed forward right away, and shot right in for a takedown. Song was ready for it, though, and was able to stay on his feet. Back in open space, the fighters exchanged hard combos back and forth, until Sandhagen shot back in. Song sprawled and got on top, and worked his way onto the back of Sandhagen. From there, the fight went back to its feet, and the combatants swapped jabs, crosses, and hooks back and forth until the bell.

Within the first minute of the second round, Song clocked Cory with a left hook that sent him stumbling back to the cage. Sandhagen then blasted a takedown, but Song sprung right back up. Sandhagen then connected with a brilliant step in elbow that caused a nasty cut right on the eye brow of Song. The rest of the round saw Sandhagen stay on the outside, sticking and moving to avoid the power punches of Song.

Sandhagen returned to his step in elbow attacks in the third, but wasn’t quite able to do the same sort of slicing damage. He also kept showing the threat of a takedown, but Song was savvy to them all and remained vertical. From the outside, Sandhagen was pumping out his jabs, looking to stay just outside of the range of Song.

Song opened the fourth frame with a flurry of fists, showing more urgency than the previous round. Then, he caught a kick of Sandhagen to spend a little bit of time on top, but couldn’t really do any damage with the position. Back in open space, Sandhagen went back to launching his jab from range, not allowing Song to get close enough to land flush. Sandhagen then earned himself a takedown up against the cage, which caused a lot of blood to flow into the eye of Song. The doctor did not allow Song to continue into the fifth round.

Cory Sandhagen def. Yadong Song by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round 4: Bantamweight

