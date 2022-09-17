UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigues rallies from horrible cut to TKO Njokuani, Jackson steamrolls Sabatini

The UFC Vegas 60 card is just about over, and has enjoyed six finishes, including two tech subs, and six decisions through twelve matches. The complete results can be found at the bottom of the page.

In the UFC Vegas 60 co-main event, Gregory Rodrigues overcame a gnarly gash to produce a second round TKO of Chidi Njokuani. Chidi badly cut open Rodrigues right between the eyebrows early in the first round with a nasty knee to the face as Gregory shot in for a takedown. Rodrigues then somehow recovered and rallied to drop Chidi, in what became a wild opening round. The second began and Gregory earned himself a takedown, and instantly started dropping hammers. Chidi failed to improve his position, and the referee was forced to stop the fight.

Before that, we got a highly competitive battle between Andre Fili and Bill Algeo, that saw Fili walk away with the split decision. The first two rounds was a back and forth battle on the feet, with the final frame getting Fili with back control for a large chunk of the round. After going winless in his last three outings, Fili is now back in the win column.

Making good on his UFC debut, Joseph Pyfer knocked out Alen Amedovski in the very first round. It was a lead uppercut to right cross that floored Amedovski, and then one followup ground strike made it official. To make things that much sweeter, today was also Pyfer’s birthday. Be Joe Pyfer!

Kicking of the main card, Anthony Hernandez tech sub’d Marc-Andre Barriault in the third round. Hernandez was wildly dominant here, and he even scooped up Barriault and dropped him directly on his head before finding the submission. This makes three wins in a row for “Fluffy.”

Closing out the preliminary card, Damon Jackson ran right through Pat Sabatini to score a speedy first round TKO. Jackson landed a front kick to the face that wobbled Sabatini, and then proceeded to get on top and violently pound away until Pat verbally tapped out. Damon has now put together a four fight winning streak.

Also on the prelims, Gillian Robertson overcame being hit with a ton of strikes in the opening round to technically submit Mariya Agapova with a rear-naked choke in the second. This was a brutal sub due to Agapova refusing to tap and going to sleep. You can see the video towards the bottom of the page.

Earlier in the night, Javid Basharat remained undefeated by taking a unanimous decision over Tony Gravely to extend his record to 13-0. Basharat showed off excellent hips to stay off the ground, but did his best work with his range striking.

Nikolas Motta opened up the show by stopping Cameron VanCamp with strikes in the very first round. Motta dropped VanCamp with a monstrous left hook, and then pounced with ground and pound to seal the deal.

Main card:

Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani by TKO at 1:27 of round 2: Middleweight

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Featherweight

Joseph Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski by TKO at 3:55 of round 1: Middleweight

KNOCKED DOWN AND WENT OUT



WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOE PYFER AT #UFCVEGAS60 pic.twitter.com/dQrkyVFUgA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 18, 2022

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Heavyweight

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault by technical submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of round 3 : Middleweight

Prelims:

Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini by TKO at 1:09 of round 1: Featherweight

Trevin Giles def. Louis Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Welterweight

Loma Lookboonmee def. Denise Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Strawweight

Trey Ogden def. Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Lightweight

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by technical submission (RNC) at 2:19 of round 2: (W) Flyweight

Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Bantamweight

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO at 3:49 of round 1: Lightweight