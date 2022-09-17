‘Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating’ - Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd’s weight miss for UFC Vegas 60

Sara McMann was one of the first fighters to step on the scales on Friday and weigh in for her fight against Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. The Olympic silver medalist weighed in at 135 pounds, and she was set to compete.

That was until her opponent weighed in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the bantamweight limit. It was an all too familiar story with Ladd, who has struggled on the scales in scheduled appearances against Leslie Smith, Germaine de Randamie and Macy Chiasson. Like Smith and Chiasson, McMann has seen her fight against Ladd canceled due to the weight miss.

The Team Alpha Male product shared her thoughts on her opponent coming in heavy for their fight, something she sees as cheating. She also suggested a new policy be implemented in order to avoid this type of situation in the future.

“What to even say…I’m really disappointed that things went the way they did,” wrote McMann on Instagram. “I’ve never once missed weight in my career in wrestling or fighting. Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating. You gain such an advantage for every pound that you don’t have to cut. I wish that the promotions and commissions would change the policies so this isn’t even an option at the professional level.

“That being said, the [UFC] took very good care of me for coming in and doing my job like always,” continued McMann. “I wish I had been able to compete and show the hard work and growth I’ve made since the last fight. I’ll keep sharpening the ax and do some BJJ tournaments in the meantime until my next fight is scheduled. Thanks for everyone who has reached out, you’re the best!”

This is not the first time a fight between McMann and Ladd has been canceled. A torn ACL and MCL forced Ladd to withdraw from UFC Vegas 4 and a positive COVID-19 test led to her removal at UFC San Diego.

Because this is now the third time Ladd has missed weight in her UFC career, a permanent move to featherweight could be considered. The 27-year-old had fought in the division once before and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40 last October.

With the removal of McMann vs. Ladd, UFC Vegas 60 moves forward with 13 confirmed fights.