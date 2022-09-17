UFC Vegas 60 betting odds: Sandhagen favored over Song

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 60, which is blasting off from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing will involve top-10 bantamweights going at it as the #4 rated, Cory Sandhagen is pitted against the #10 rated, Yadong Song. Let’s get to the betting odds!

The oddsmakers are favoring Sandhagen to get the job done tonight against Song. Cory is being offered up with a favored line of -200, with Song being labeled as a +170 underdog. Sandhagen is coming off of back to back losses, as opposed to Song’s three fight winning streak, but it should be noted that Cory has been competing against a much higher caliber of opposition.

Despite the amount of venom possessed by both participants, the bookies are actually banking on this one going the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ can be found with a favored line of -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ selection.

Naturally, Cory is the fighter listed as the fighter that is more likely to win on the scorecards. The bet ‘Sandhagen wins by decision’ is currently holding a small dog tag position of +110, as opposed to the ‘Song wins by decision’ option which is trending at a much higher value of +450.

According to the betting lines, Yadong has a better chance of getting a knockout than he does taking a decision. The exotic wager ‘Song wins by TKO/KO’ is up for grabs at +400. Sandhagen is still deemed as the more likely combatant to produce a knockout, with ‘Sandhagen wins by TKO/KO’ on the books at +350.

Check out the UFC Vegas 60 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Vegas 60 scrap, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!