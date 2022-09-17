The UFC hides him - Volkanovski and Hooker take turns blasting ‘little rat’ Colby Covington

He may have started to grow on many people over the recent years, but Colby Covington’s persona will still rub a lot of folks the wrong way. UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker, for example, aren’t big fans.

“F—k off. He’s a f—ng idiot, bro,” Hooker said on Volk & The Hangman upon the mention of Covington’s name.

“He is an idiot,” Volkanovski said in agreement.

Hooker went on to claim that the UFC could be hiding Covington, given the chaos that the latter has so far stirred.

“They f—ng hide him. The UFC hides the shit out of him. They need to. (People) would slap the shit out of him.

“He can’t even train at the P.I. so they chuck him across the road. P.I’s on one side of the road, and everyone trains there. And then the APEX is on the other side of the road. He comes in at night at the APEX, goes through the back door… He’s a little rat, bro. That’s pussy shit.

“He doesn’t stay at the host hotel. He actually goes out of his way to just avoid people. It’s the weirdest thing…”

For Volkanovski, Covington should embrace his persona and everything that comes with it.

“If you’re gonna play that, own it, right? Own it. Don’t cry about it, ‘cause I’ve heard him cry about ‘Oh, I gotta do this, I gotta get security guys and all that…’ Don’t f—ng play that game, then. What do you want us to do?”

“Hangman” shares the same sentiment.

“Anything I say, I accept the repercussions of what I said… I accept what I said. I may have had a few beers at the time, but I said it. He doesn’t accept the repercussions of that.”

Covington last fought at UFC 272 in March in a grudge match against “BMF” titleholder Jorge Masvidal. The last anyone’s heard of him in a public setting was during his steakhouse altercation with “Gamebred” that same month, and he’s been M.I.A ever since.