BKFC 28 purses: John Dodson has highest payout for KO of Ryan Benoit

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) cut the check for one of its newest acquisitions.

Months after signing with the promotion, John Dodson stepped into the squared circle for the first time and finished Ryan Benoit via first-round KO at BKFC 28 this past August. The UFC veteran received $75,000 for his efforts, which is the highest payout of the event, per the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD).

The second highest payout went to flyweight champion Christina Ferea, who overwhelmed Taylor Staring for a 47-second KO in the headliner. The ‘Misfit’ earned $22,500 in her first defense. She won the inaugural flyweight championship at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2, where she defeated Britain Hart-Beltrain by unanimous decision.

Benoit and Starling pocketed $20,000 in their losses to Dodson and Ferea, respectively.

The complete list of salaries can be seen below (obtained by Matthew Wells and Nolan King of MMA Junkie):

Christine Ferea - $22,500

Taylor Starling - $20,000

John Dodson - $75,000

Ryan Benoit - $20,000

Brad Kelly - $5,000

Issac Vallie-Flagg - $9,000

Jeremy Smith - $4,000

Donald Sanchez - $7,500

Will Santiago - $4,000

Jake Young - $5,000

Eric Dodson - $2,500

Nick Villar - $2,000

Antonio Soto - $4,000

Joshua Morales - $3,500

Joshua Moreno - $3,000

Zion Tomlinson - $4,000

Josh Watson - $2,000

Kyle McElroy - $3,000

Jayme Hinshaw - $5,000

Cassie Robb - $5,000

Jeremy Sauceda - $2,500

Roderick Stewart - $2,000

The payouts do not reflect any potential bonuses the fighters may have received.