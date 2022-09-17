BKFC 28 purses: John Dodson has highest payout for KO of Ryan Benoit

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) cut the check for one of its newest acquisitions.
Months after signing with the promotion, John Dodson stepped into the squared circle for the first time and finished Ryan Benoit via first-round KO at BKFC 28 this past August. The UFC veteran received $75,000 for his efforts, which is the highest payout of the event, per the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD).
The second highest payout went to flyweight champion Christina Ferea, who overwhelmed Taylor Staring for a 47-second KO in the headliner. The ‘Misfit’ earned $22,500 in her first defense. She won the inaugural flyweight championship at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2, where she defeated Britain Hart-Beltrain by unanimous decision.
Benoit and Starling pocketed $20,000 in their losses to Dodson and Ferea, respectively.
The complete list of salaries can be seen below (obtained by Matthew Wells and Nolan King of MMA Junkie):
Christine Ferea - $22,500
Taylor Starling - $20,000
John Dodson - $75,000
Ryan Benoit - $20,000
Brad Kelly - $5,000
Issac Vallie-Flagg - $9,000
Jeremy Smith - $4,000
Donald Sanchez - $7,500
Will Santiago - $4,000
Jake Young - $5,000
Eric Dodson - $2,500
Nick Villar - $2,000
Antonio Soto - $4,000
Joshua Morales - $3,500
Joshua Moreno - $3,000
Zion Tomlinson - $4,000
Josh Watson - $2,000
Kyle McElroy - $3,000
Jayme Hinshaw - $5,000
Cassie Robb - $5,000
Jeremy Sauceda - $2,500
Roderick Stewart - $2,000
The payouts do not reflect any potential bonuses the fighters may have received.
Loading comments...