Boxing odds: Canelo Alvarez massive favorite over GGG in trilogy

Tonight the boxing world is being blessed with two of the very best in Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin squaring off a highly anticipated trilogy bout. This event will be happening from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — and will streamed in the US on DAZN, with prelims starting at 4:45pm ET and the main card on PPV at 8:00pm ET. Now, let’s go check out the betting odds!

For the trilogy, Canelo is clocking in as a whopping -550 betting favorite, with GGG being offered up with a sizable underdog value of +370.

Just like their first two encounters, the oddsmakers are predicting this one to go the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is positioned with a favored tick of -150, with a +118 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Alvarez is actually favored to win on the scorecards, with the exotic wager ‘Alvarez wins by decision’ trending at a favored tick of -110. The same bet for GGG, ‘Golovkin wins by decision,’ is listed much further away in underdog territory at +750.

The odds also reflect a high probability of Canelo getting the knockout, with Golovkin pulling off a finish being much more of a long shot. The proposition ‘Alvarez wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ can be acquired at a moneyline +175, while ‘Golovkin wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ has been elevated to an altitude of +950.

Check out the betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3, courtesy of DraftKings:

