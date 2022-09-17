 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III: Live stream, results, round by round updates, scoring

By Lukasz.Fenrych
Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin - Weigh-in
All of the super-middleweight world title belts are on the line in today’s headline Las Vegas clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, but even more than that, both men are fighting to prove their point as they reignite their rivalry.

Golovkin- 42-1-1, 37 KOs - believes he won both their previous meetings. Canelo - 57-2-2, 39 KOs- is furious that most onlookers tend to agree. The genuine dislike between them that this has created should make for additional spice to a matchup that has already given us two superb contests the last two times.

This post will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The preliminary card starts at 4.45pm ET on DAZN, with the main card moving to PPV at 8PM ET.

