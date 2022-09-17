Watch! Canelo vs. GGG II full fight replay

Canelo vs. GGG 3 goes down live tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The fight is for the title of undisputed super middleweight title of the world and presents both men with a chance to add a signature win in what must be some of the final chapters in their stories careers.

The first time they met was in 2017. The fight ended, rather inexplicably, in a split draw. That funky decision came thanks to an odd scorecard lodged in favour of Canelo Alvarez.

The pair rematched a year later and you can see how that went—in full—in the video above.

The rematch was a bruising, fascinating and—above all—close affair. Alvarez would run out the winner on the scorecards, just. However, fans of Gennady Golovkin have long cried foul that the Kazakh was the victim of poor judging (again) in this fight.

Watch it for yourself and let us know if who think won this classic contest.

The third, and possibly final, duel between these two airs on DAZN on Saturday night. The PPV card kicks off at 8PM ET with the main event ring walks expected sometime around 11PM ET.