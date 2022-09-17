Canelo vs. GGG 3: How to stream, start time, ring walks, PPV price, full fight card

Boxing takes center stage this weekend with Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title of the world. The trilogy fight for these two comes after a controversial draw between the pair in 2017, followed by a close fight—won by Alvarez—a year later.

In addition to Canelo vs. GGG 3, the fight card also host a WBC super flyweight title fight between Jesse Rodriguez and Israel Gonzalez. Here are the details you need on today’s card, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Bout Order

Main Card (8 PM ET, DAZN PPV)

Undisputed super middleweight championship: Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin (ring walks expected at 11PM ET)

WBC super flyweight championship: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Super middleweight: Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Preliminary Card (4:45 PM ET, DAZN)

Middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza

Super lightweight: Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina

Super flyweight: Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

Tickets

Tickets at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV are available here.

Live Stream

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will air exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the prelims airing on regular DAZN in the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

The event will not be screened in Mexico, Kazakhstan, Latin America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic).

All other territories can access the event via DAZN.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year. The PPV costs $64.99 for existing subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers (who receive a month-long subscription to DAZN as part of their purchase).

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

In Canada the PPV will be $64.99 for current subscribers and $89.98 for new subscribers.

In the UK the PPV will cost £9.99 for current subscribers and £17.98 for new subscribers.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile Devices

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV & Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Games Consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Pay Per View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.