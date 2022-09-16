Aspen Ladd misses weight, McMann fight cancelled

Aspen Ladd’s struggles with the scales appear to be anything but over. The top ranked bantamweight has had problems reaching the division’s 136 lb limit going all the way back to 2016. To date, the 27-year-old has had four fights cancelled during fight week, three after coming in over the bantamweight limit—with her UFC debut cancelled due to suspected weight-cut related illness on fight day.

In 2019, Ladd had her license to compete in the state of California revoked, following a notably difficult weight cut ahead of her fight with Germaine de Randamie. The CSAC noted that Ladd gained 18% of her body-weight back following weigh-ins, outside the commission’s prescribed 15% allowance. Despite making weight and making it to the fight, Ladd looked notably ashen and on the verge of collapse while standing on the scales.

After a cancelled fight with Macy Chiasson in 2021, Ladd responded to criticism from former bantamweight Miesha Tate, noting that she would be working to rectify the situation.

“You are a champ, a pioneer in MMA, I have a great deal of respect for you,” Ladd said in a post responding to Tate on social media. “Bottom line is I didn’t make it. There is documented history struggles. One pound or 10 pounds the bottom line is I didn’t get it done. Taking control to rectify the situation. I will not engage with negativity this has brought.”

Whatever she’s been doing, however, it doesn’t seem to have solved the problem. Ladd came in two pounds over the bantamweight limit for her upcoming bout against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song. As a result ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi reports that the fight has been canceled.

No word yet on whether the UFC plans on rescheduling the bout.

In the meantime, UFC Vegas 60 is set to go ahead with 13 fights. Alongside the bantamweight main event, the card will feature a women’s strawweight bout between Loma Lookboonmee & Denise Gomes, as well as a women’s flyweight bout between Mariya Agapova & Gillian Robertson.