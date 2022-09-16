Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev on tap for UFC event on Nov. 5

A pair of undefeated featherweights are sharing the Octagon soon.

David Van Auken of Fight Bananas reports Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev have agreed to fight at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Nov. 5 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Mitchell and other outlets have since confirmed the report on social media.

Mitchell is 6-0 since joining the UFC following an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated over four years ago. He earned wins against Tyler Diamond, Bobby Moffett and Matt Sayles, the latter being a first-round Twister — a submission that has only been done once before in UFC history.

‘Thug Nasty’ defeated Charles Rosa and Andre Fili before scoring the biggest win of his professional career thus far, a unanimous decision against Edson Barboza at UFC 272 this past March.

Similar to his opponent, Evloev is also undefeated across six appearances in the UFC. The Russian has dominated the likes of Seung Woo Choi, Mike Grundy and Hakeem Dawodu, among others. He was recently in action at UFC Vegas 56, where he shut out Dan Ige en route to a unanimous decision.

Mitchell and Evloev are ranked at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

The UFC Fight Night does not have a headliner, but Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported that Mitchell and Evloev had expressed interest in fighting for five rounds. The UFC has not decided yet, but Mitchell vs. Evloev could get top billing.

The line-up is as follows:

Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming weeks.