Video: Alex Pereira shows off deadly accuracy, with bow and arrow

On top of being a two-division GLORY kickboxing champion and the next UFC middleweight title challenger with two wins over Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira is now nailing trick shots in his spare time.

In a video posted on UFC on BT Sport Twitter account, ‘Poatan’ proved to also be skilled outside of the Octagon. Armed with a bow and arrow, the Brazilian kicked a soccer ball into the air and the managed to shoot the moving object before it hits the ground, in an impressive feat.

Target practice outside of the Octagon



As if this man could get any more scary



Currently on a three-fight winning streak in the Octagon, Pereira (6-1) scored wins over Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis in first three UFC outings. In fact, the 35-year-old’s last and sole mixed martial arts defeat took place in October 2015, when he got submitted by Quemuel Ottoni via rear-naked choke.

Now, Pereira is expected to take on Adesanya at UFC 281’s main event, on November 12. The card is scheduled to take place at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Additionally, a strawweight title fight between the champion Carla Esparza and former title-holder Weili Zhang is set to be the night’s co-main event.