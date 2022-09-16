Megafight! Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford verbally agreed for undisputed title bout

Looks like one of the best match ups boxing can put together is finally going to happen.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., who are both undefeated and unanimous ranked in everyone’s pound-for-pound lists, have verbally agreed to fight in November 19 in Las Vegas.

According to a report from ESPN, “all material terms” for the undisputed welterweight championship bout have been agreed upon, with “legal language” just being finalized by each of their lawyers before officially being signed.

The revenue split, which likely was the main hold up before, has reportedly been settled, with Crawford accepting a lower share to make the fight happen. There’s also a rematch clause that the loser of the fight can trigger, with the winner of the first fight then being guaranteed bigger cut of the revenue for a potential second fight.

Spence is the current WBC, WBA and IBF champion, while Crawford holds the WBO title.

Crawford won his WBO belt in 2018 by stopping Jeff Horn, and has since defended it five times. Spence, on the other hand, won the IBF title in 2017, before taking Shawn Porter’s WBC belt in 2019 and Yordenis Ugas’ WBA title in 2022.

Both champions are still in the top of their game and have yet to taste defeat, with the 32-year-old Spence at 28-0, and 34-year-old Crawford at 38-0.

Crawford parted ways with (and also sued) Bob Arum and Top Rank last year, clearing the way for the match up to be booked as a PBC pay-per-view event.