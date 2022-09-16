ADCC 2022: Gordon Ryan vs Andre Galvao - Day 1-2 live results, video, brackets, how to watch

The 2022 ADCC World Championships happens in Las Vegas this weekend, with almost a hundred elite athletes competing for a chance to win submission grappling’s most prestigious title.

Each of the competitors are either returning champions, ADCC trials winners, or BJJ stars that were specifically invited in, making for an incredibly stacked field from young champions to legends. There will be five divisions with 16 competitors each for men, two divisions with eight competitors each for women, along with the absolute or open-weight tournaments following after.

Apart from all these jiujitsu champions competing in these two-day tournaments, there will also be a super-fight and grudge match between two of the best ever in the sport. Andre Galvao, a BJJ legend who’s a 10-time IBJJF world champ and six-time ADCC champ will take on Gordon Ryan, a three-time ADCC champ and the most dominant no-gi grappler in this era.

Join us for live results and for both days of this major event.

The entire event can be streamed at FloGrappling, and the schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 16 - 10:00 p.m. ET - Bracket Reveal and Press Conference

Saturday, September 17 - 1:00 p.m. ET - Opening rounds and Quarterfinals

Sunday, September 18 - 2:00 p.m. ET - Semis and Finals, Absolute bracket draws, ADCC Hall of Fame Ceremony, Absolute divisions, Andre Galvao vs Gordon Ryan Super Fight

Full results and list of competitors for ADCC 2022 can be seen below:

Men’s 66kg Results:

Competitors: Ashley Williams (Draigh), Sam McNally (East Coast Jiu-JItsu), Cole Abate (Art Of Jiu-Jitsu), Keith Krikorian (10th Planet), Diogo Reis (Fight Sports), Fabricio Andrey (Fight Sports), Jeremy Skinner, Kennedy Maciel (Alliance), Gabriel Sousa (Zr Team), Ethan Crelinsten (B-Team), Geo Martinez (10th Planet), Diego “Pato” Oliveira (Dream Art), Ruan Alvarenga (Alliance), AJ Agazarm, Josh Cisneros (Ares BJJ), Garry Tonon (New Wave Jiu-Jitsu)

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Men’s 77kg Results:

Competitors: JT Torres (Essential BJJ), Tommy Langaker, Oliver Taza (New Wave Jiu-Jitsu), Kade Ruotolo (Atos), William Tackett (Checkmat), Micael Galvao (Fight Sports), Roberto Jimenez, Kenta Iwamoto, Lachlan Giles (Absolute MMA), Mateusz Szczecinski, Magid Hage (Surfight), Nicky Ryan (B-Team), Dante Leon (Pedigo Submission Fighting), Renato Canuto (Checkmat), PJ Barch (10th Planet), Andy Varela (10th Planet)

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Men’s 88kg Results:

Compatitors: Matheus Diniz (Alliance), Santeri Ilius, Eoghan O’Flanagan, Giancarlo Bodoni (New Wave Jiu-Jitsu), Mason Fowler (Brasa CTA), Jay Rodriguez (B-Team), Isaque Bahiense (Dream Art), Alexandre De Jesus “Robinho”, Roberto Dib Frias, Izaak Michell (B-Team), Xande Ribeiro (Six Blades), Josh Hinger (Atos), Tye Ruotolo (Atos), Vagner Rocha (Fight Sports), Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa (Atos), Pedro Marinho (Gracie Barra)

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Men’s 99kg Results:

Competitors: Perttu Tepponen, Luke Griffith (New Wave), Paul Ardila-Ibarra (Jucao), Joao Costa (Fight Sports), Henrique Ceconi, Kyle Boehm (10th Planet), Vinicius “Trator” Ferreira (Alliance), Rafael Lovato Jr. (Six Blades), Kaynan Duarte (Atos), Yuri Simoes (Brasa CTA), Patrick Gaudio (GF Team), Nicholas Meregali (Dream Art), Elder Cruz (Checkmat), Craig Jones (B-Team), Devhonte Johnson (Unity), Owen Livesey

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Men’s +99kg Results:

Competitors: Heikki Jussila, Dan Manasoiu (New Wave), John Hansen (Pedigo Submission Fighting), Roosevelt Sousa (Fight Sports), Josh Saunders, Gordon Ryan (New Wave Jiu-Jitsu), Nick Rodriguez (B-Team), Felipe Pena (Gracie Barra), Joao Gabriel Rocha (Alliance), Victor Hugo (Six Blades), Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu (Fight Sports), Haisam Rida (Assembly Jiu-Jitsu), Orlando Sanchez (Gracie Barra), Vinny Magalhaes (10th Planet), Max Gimenis (GF Team), Damon Ramos (Renzo Gracie)

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Women’s -60kg Results:

Competitors: Bianca Basilio (Atos), Beatriz Mesquita, Ffion Davies (Essential BJJ), Elvira Karppinen (10th Planet), Brianna Ste-Marie (Brazilian Top Team), Mayssa Bastos (Unity), Julia Maele, Adele Fornarino

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Women’s +60kg Results:

Competitors: Gabi Garcia (Alliance), Giovanna Jara (Dream Art), Amy Campo (Zenith), Eleftheria Christodolou, Rafaela Guedes (Atos), Elisabeth Clay (Ares BJJ), Kendall Reusing (Gracie Barra), Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths

Day 1:

Day 2:

Podium:

Men’s Absolute Results:

Women’s Absolute Results:

Super-Fight Results:

Andre Galvao vs Gordon Ryan