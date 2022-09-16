Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh in live-stream

This weekend Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will face off in a trilogy fight with the world’s undisputed super middleweight crown on the line. The fight comes five years after the first time they met in the ring.

Their first fight was ruled a controversial draw (thanks to a strange scorecard in favour of Alvarez). The rematch suffered postponed due to ‘tainted beef’ that affected Alvarez’s drug tests. When Canelo vs. GGG 2 finally happened it was Alvarez who came out victorious in a close and exciting contest.

This time around Alvarez is coming off his first loss since 2013, having lost to Dimtry Bivol in a light heavyweight bout last time out. Golovkin is 4-0 since his loss to Alvarez in 2018.

Today both men will be looking to weigh in no more than 168 lbs. There’s been lots of drama in their match-ups in the past. Hopefully there won’t be any on the scales today.

You can watch the weigh-ins for the fight right here. The stream goes live at 3:30PM ET. The event itself happens on Saturday night live on DAZN. The PPV card starts at 8PM ET with ring walks for the main event expected around 11 PM ET.

Full results:

Undisputed super middleweight championship: Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

WBC super flyweight championship: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Super middleweight: Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza

Super lightweight: Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina

Super flyweight: Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley