UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song weigh-in stream

With the dust settled on UFC 279 (and all the chaos it brought) the promotion is ready to move onto the next show. This weekend, live from the UFC APEX, is UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song. And this one is for the hardcores.

The main event is Cory Sandhagen, who is desperate to get over the hump at bantamweight and contest for the title, and Song Yadong who has quietly made himself a threat in the division. Outside of these two there’s not a lot of name value on the card, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any fun fights.

Also on the main card is Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues and Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo. Heavyweights Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento will also go at it.

The prelims are headlined by Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini. Below them are former headliners Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann. Undefeated Mexican prospect Daniel Zellhuber is also scheduled to appear. He’s matched up with Trey Ogden.

Before these fighters get a chance to make their mark on the card they’ll have to get through the weigh-in process unscathed. It’s unlikely that we’ll see a repeat of last week’s shuffling, but you never know in this sport.

You can watch all the action on the scales below, with video courtesy of MMA Underground. The stream starts at 12 PM ET.

Full results

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Middelweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise Gomes

Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Javif Basharat

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp