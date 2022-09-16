Watch! Canelo vs. GGG full fight replay

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are set to battle for a third time this Saturday. When they do they will be competing to be the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

Canelo and GGG’s rivalry started in 2017. Alvarez was 49-1-1 and Golovkin was 37-0. Their collision course delivered a sensational, and predictably hard hitting, contest. You can watch it in it’s entirety above.

As you’ll see the fight ended in a controversial split draw. That’s thanks to an odd scorecard turned in by Adelaide Byrd (Alvarez 118-110). The other two judges scored it for Golovkin (slightly) and as a draw.

After watching this full fight replay, what do you think? Was Golovkin ‘robbed’?