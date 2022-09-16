UFC Vegas 60: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong preview - Will youth be served?

The logjam at the top of the bantamweight division is ridiculous. Aljamain Sterling is defending his title next month against TJ Dillashaw. Petr Yan fights Sean O’Malley on that same card. Marlon Vera is waiting in the wings. So is Merab Dvalishvili. The only reason no one mentions Sandhagen is he has lost to Sterling, Yan, and Dillashaw, but he also proved his mettle in those contests. A few more wins and he could be right back in that mix. As for Yadong Song, most have him sitting on the outside looking in, not quite ready for prime time. A win over Sandhagen will change those minds.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song, Bantamweight

It’s been impossible not to sing the praises of Sandhagen since he arrived in the UFC. Possessing a uniquely lanky frame for 135, Sandhagen throws a bevy of jabs and kicks to keep his opponents on the outside. You’d think being as big as he is would create issues with him maintaining his attack over the course of three rounds. Nope. In fact, Sandhagen has proven he can go hard for five rounds, much less three. Plus, he’s got a knack for the flashy. His flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar was one of the highlights of 2021. He’s even shown a slick submission game.

However, it’s obvious he isn’t impervious given the three losses that were mentioned in the opening paragraph have come in his last five contests. One of those issues appears to be overconfidence, thinking he’s talented to overcome whatever his opponent opts to throw at him. Thus, he takes a LOT of unnecessary risks. Lots of spinning attacks. Throw in some leaping strikes and a willingness to operate off his back an it ultimately isn’t a big surprise he has fallen short against three of the last four champions of the division.

Perhaps the back-to-back losses he has experienced will be humbling for him, return him to a greater focus on fundamentals. After all, it doesn’t take a long time of listening to Sandhagen to determine he’s an intelligent individual. Then again, fight IQ doesn’t always correlate with general intelligence. What Sandhagen might want to look to do is look to win rounds as opposed to immediately winning the fight.

On the flip side, Song has gradually been maturing into the contender many saw in him when he first touched down in the UFC. His power and explosion has always been apparent, so it all came down to Song developing a better feel for the fight game, something that he and his camp would hope would come with experience. In the process, Song has tightened things up immensely. He entered the UFC as a powerful brawler who could hit the occasional takedown. Many expected his wrestling to emerge as the backbone of his attack given he began training at Team Alpha Male. Nope. In fact, Song hasn’t landed a takedown in his last seven contests....

Song has developed into a well-rounded striker. Though things typically revolve around his jab, it’s the powerful boxing combinations that are the heart of his attack. When his hooks land, his opponents feel it. Well, sometimes they don’t feel it until they wake up, but you get the idea. In his last few contests, Song has been more consistently adding low kicks to his attack. However, while he’s probably the superior athlete to Sandhagen, there’s no guarantee he’ll be slick enough to deal with the length of Sandhagen, provided the fight stays on the outside.

Perhaps Song will find the most success if he can close the distance, perhaps nailing some takedowns and/or pressing Sandhagen against the fence. Then again, Sandhagen isn’t bad in the clinch and Song tends to avoid the clinch. It’s not like he’s proven to be porous from there in the limited extended engagements he’s had there, but it’s a big turn for him to take that approach from what he has been doing as of late. Of course, even with Sandhagen’s creative and dynamic striking, Song landing a heavy hook would appear most likely to end the fight. That said, Sandhagen’s chin has proven to be tough to crack and he’s not so deep in his career that I’d expect it to begin showing signs of wear quite yet. Sandhagen should be able to outwork the young Chinese representative, perhaps even get a late stoppage. Sandhagen via decision