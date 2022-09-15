Report: Floyd Mayweather to box YouTuber Deji in Dubai on November 13th

50-0 boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been enjoying his retirement from the sport by... doing more boxing? ‘Money’ has been cashing fat paydays in exhibition bouts, predominantly against non-boxers. It’s a trend he’s looking to continue on November 13th, in Dubai.

Mirror Fighting reports that “Money” Mayweather will be squaring off against the YouTuber Deji as a part of Mayweather’s Global Titan Fight Series.

Along with his brother KSI, Deji has steadily blossomed into a major YouTube personality in the United Kingdom. Despite being known mostly as a content creator, Deji actually already has one professional boxing win under his belt. In is pro debut, Deji stopped fellow YouTuber Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat in the second round. The victory came after three amateur losses, including getting stopped by the current king of celebrity boxing, Jake Paul. While it’s clear that the social media star absolutely doesn’t belong in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, it seems unlikely that anyone will get hurt too bad in this cash grab exhibition.

Floyd’s last scrap was also in Dubai against retired actual boxer Don Moore. Since it was an exhibition, there was no official winner, but Mayweather easily had his way with Moore over 8 rounds. Previously, Mayweather was backin the U.S.A., in Florida, for a high profile match against YouTube sensation, Logan Paul. That lackluster bout also went the distance, with no victor being declared.

The 45-year-old started his retirement exhibition tour back at RIZIN 14 on New Year’s Eve 2018, in Japan. There the boxing great bagged a wicked quick knockout over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather is currently scheduled to make his return to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan at RIZIN 38 on September 25, 2022 for another exhibition against 16-3 MMA fighter, Mikuru Asakura.

He may not be competing in officially sanctioned bouts for world titles anymore, but even in retirement it seems Mayweather is bound and determined to keep up his career as a prize fighter.