Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier re-scheduled for UFC Vegas 66 on December 17th

Top-10 UFC middleweights, Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier, have been re-booked for UFC Vegas 66 at the promotion’s APEX facility on December 17, 2022.

The duo was originally slated to headline the UFC Vegas 61 event on October 15th. However, after Strickland took to social media to show off his badly infected finger, the UFC had no choice but to cancel the bout. Hopefully this two month delay will be enough time for Strickland to properly heal up and go through a solid fight camp.

Both fighters are looking to bounce back into the win column after suffering losses at UFC 276. Of course, that means one man will have to slip into a two-fight losing skid. The UFC’s #2 ranked middleweight in Cannonier dropped a five round decision to the current 185-pound king, Israel Adesanya in a contest for the middleweight title. The now #7 ranked Strickland had a bit of a more traumatic night, getting brutally sparked out by Alex Pereira.

Alongside the anticipated middleweight main event, UFC Vegas 66 is also expected to play host to middleweight bouts between Julian Marquez & Deron Winn alongside Bruno Silva vs. Albert Duraev. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more news and notes as fight night approaches.