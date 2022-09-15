Canelo vs GGG 3 fight week stream: Live results, play-by-play, analysis, fight highlights, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week, fight night, and post-fight coverage of Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17th. After a draw in the 1st battle, and narrow victory in the 2nd war, the wait for the trilogy bout to settle one of boxing’s biggest rivalries is officially over.

This highly-anticipated trilogy match airs live on DAZN PPV (Pay-Per-View), with a special start time of 8/5PM ETPT, and the main event is expected to commence at 11/8PM ETPT.