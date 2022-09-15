Live! Canelo vs. GGG 3 press conference stream

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are set to fight for the third time this Saturday night. The bout will be a super middleweight contest with a whole host of belts on the line including the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles.

The first time the pair met was in 2017. That fight ended in a controversial split draw. That result included a strange scorecard from Adelaide Byrd that was especially generous to Alvarez (118-110). Dave Moretti scored the contest 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella had it as a 114-114 draw.

The controversy lead to an immediate rematch, which took place the following year. It would have happened sooner if Alvarez had not received a six-month ban for testing positive for clenbuterol. Alvarez would blame the drug test failures on eating tainted beef in Mexico.

When the fight did go ahead it resulted in a majority decision win for Alvarez.

In the time since then Alvarez has gone on to win plaudits as the best pound for pound boxer on the planet. Although, that took a bit of a knock when he came up short to Dmitry Bivol, at light heavyweight, last time out.

Golovkin is undefeated since the Alvarez loss and most recently TKO’d Ryoto Murada.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 goes live on Saturday night on DAZN. The pay-per-view begins at 8PM ET.