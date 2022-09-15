BKFC ‘aggressively’ working to sign Nate Diaz, set up ‘fan’s dream fight’ with Mike Perry

Nate Diaz made his last Octagon appearance at UFC 279 this past weekend with a fourt- round submission win over Tony Ferguson. And according to the 37-year-old veteran, he’ll be leaving the organization for the time being to focus on taking over “another sport.”

Talks about a possible boxing match with Jake Paul already began to grow louder. But another door has now opened for Diaz: bare-knuckle fighting.

BKFC president David Feldman recently spoke on the Bare Knuckle Show where he revealed some plans regarding a potential Nate Diaz signing.

“I can’t tell you whether he’s coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. And we’re gonna do everything that we can do to get him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” he said.

“Nate Diaz is absolutely on the radar. He’s not just on the radar, we’re aggressively gonna make a move for him right now. I know he has something else that he’s working on right now, but I have a feeling after having a talk with the partners and the guys at Triller that we’re gonna be able to make a really viable attempt. We’re going for this, absolutely.

“We have to respect the UFC’s window that they have to re-sign him and everything. But we’re going for him. A hundred percent, we’re going for Nate Diaz.”

Feldman even has an opponent in mind already.

“I think that the fans would absolutely love to see both of the same personalities, just guys that keep fighting… Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan’s dream fight. I think the fans would love to see that.

“I would pay to see that fight, easily. That would be an amazing fight. If we could do something like that, that would be great.”

Perry made his BKFC debut in February and is currently on a 2-0 run. He last fought in late August against Michael “Venom” Page and won via majority decision.