You’re a dork with a frat bro vocabulary - Schaub and Dana White trade shots over UFC 279 conspiracy

Dana White isn’t interested in hearing any conspiracy theories related to UFC 279’s major shake-ups. The bossman already denied them at the post-fight presser, while also blasting the “f–ng lunatics” who’ve been spreading them around online.

During Tuesday’s Contender Series post-event scrum, White continued his tirade against these rumor spreaders. One person he specifically targeted was MMA legend, Pat Miletich.

“I heard this thing today, and again, I don’t know how true it is or whatever. But Pat Miletich was saying that we told Khamzat not to make weight because we weren’t selling tickets… the f—ng show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know if Pat really said that, but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherf—r on the planet. You know how f—ng stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f—ng serious.

“This is a guy that was actually in the sport, training and fighting and everything else. If Pat really said that, it’s f—ng… holy shit. We might have to send him out to the f—ng clinic over here, the brain clinic. Get him f—ng checked out.”

A reporter later told White that it was his old friend and ‘Eskimo brother’ Brendan Schaub who made the statement about how UFC 279 was a supposed flop. White then apologized to Miletich while saying “that makes sense.”

Agree, I’m sure everyone got paid. I don’t think it’s due to Khamzat missing weight. I think it got switched due to #UFC279 not trending well since it was such a mismatch — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) September 9, 2022

Schaub, however, issued this lengthy response via Instagram.

Oh god… here we go again. I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been. You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumbass” “f*cking idiot” cause we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets,* I was referring to *pay per view buys* and how UFC 279 was *trending*… which you don’t release to the public, but will say “it went F*ckin great bros!” Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by “Yes men.” You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low-budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like assholes. Need I remind you, your origin story is a failed cardio kick boxing instructor who had two rich friends in high school to fund this business. Now go make a “cool” video with the Nelk boys to stay relevant or have your PR team come up with a good press story to distract the fans away from fighter pay and how they have to wear those awful under armor Rock shoes and won’t see a dime. “Dummy” PS. Quit stealing my shows on thicccboy network and recreating it on Fight pass, k? Also… leave Pat Miletich alone.

The Nevada Athletic Commission says it will conduct a full investigation on the UFC 279 brawl and may revoke fighter licenses if worse comes to worst. As for the Chimaev situation, his coach recently revealed that the undefeated fighter went through a rough weight cut for the event, which ultimately led to his weight miss.