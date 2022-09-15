The UFC is bringing a pretty hot Fight Night card back to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV this week. In the main event we’ve got a bantamweight war between Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. That sits alongside a middleweight banger between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, and a scrappy featherweight fight between Andre Fili and Bill Algeo. By the time the night’s over, it seems guaranteed that fans will have seen a quality scrap or two.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 60 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song — At 3:53, Odds 22:09, Picks, Both: Sandhagen

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues — At 24:10, Odds 33:56, Picks, Zane: Njokuani, Connor: Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo — At 34:25, Odds 44:55, Picks, Both: Fili

Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer — At 45:51, Odds 47:56, Picks, Both: Pyfer

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — At 48:27, Odds 55:38, Picks, Both: Boser

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault — At 55:59, Odds 1:03:03, Picks, Both: Hernandez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini — At 0:45, Odds 10:02, Picks, Both: Sabatini

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann — At 10:42, Odds 20:18, Picks, Both: McMann

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce — At 22:41, Odds 31:23, Picks, Zane: Cosce, Connor: Giles

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise Gomes — At 32:15, Odds 36:52, Picks, Both: Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber — At 38:06, Odds 45:41, Picks, Both: Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson — At 46:35, Odds 55:24, Picks, Both: Agapova

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat — At 56:25, Odds 1:04:17, Picks, Zane: Basharat, Connor: Gravely

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp — At 1:04:41, Odds 1:11:49, Picks, Both: Motta

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson : Zane went 7/10 for 70%, while Connor went 6/10 for 60% (The top three fight picks could not be used due to late change in bouts)

Zane went 7/10 for 70%, while Connor went 6/10 for 60% (The top three fight picks could not be used due to late change in bouts) Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 279 : Zane is now at 721/1111 for 64.9% and Connor is now at 677/1111 for 60.9%

through : Zane is now at 721/1111 for 64.9% and Connor is now at 677/1111 for 60.9% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 252/374 for 67.4% and Connor is at 235/374 for 62.8%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

