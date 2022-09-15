 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song in the main event down to Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The UFC is bringing a pretty hot Fight Night card back to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV this week. In the main event we’ve got a bantamweight war between Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. That sits alongside a middleweight banger between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, and a scrappy featherweight fight between Andre Fili and Bill Algeo. By the time the night’s over, it seems guaranteed that fans will have seen a quality scrap or two.

MMA Vivi, The MMA Vivisection, MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, Zane Simon, Molly, Molly Simon, Connor Ruebusch, UFC Preview, UFC Picks &amp; Predictions, UFC Odds, UFC Analysis, Vivi Host Graphic,
Your official & honorary Vivi hosts!
June M. Williams

For those interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 60 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song — At 3:53, Odds 22:09, Picks, Both: Sandhagen
Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues — At 24:10, Odds 33:56, Picks, Zane: Njokuani, Connor: Rodrigues
Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo — At 34:25, Odds 44:55, Picks, Both: Fili
Alen Amedovski vs. Joe PyferAt 45:51, Odds 47:56, Picks, Both: Pyfer
Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo NascimentoAt 48:27, Odds 55:38, Picks, Both: Boser
Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre BarriaultAt 55:59, Odds 1:03:03, Picks, Both: Hernandez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Damon Jackson vs. Pat SabatiniAt 0:45, Odds 10:02, Picks, Both: Sabatini
Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMannAt 10:42, Odds 20:18, Picks, Both: McMann
Trevin Giles vs. Louis CosceAt 22:41, Odds 31:23, Picks, Zane: Cosce, Connor: Giles
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise GomesAt 32:15, Odds 36:52, Picks, Both: Lookboonmee
Trey Ogden vs. Daniel ZellhuberAt 38:06, Odds 45:41, Picks, Both: Zellhuber
Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian RobertsonAt 46:35, Odds 55:24, Picks, Both: Agapova
Tony Gravely vs. Javid BasharatAt 56:25, Odds 1:04:17, Picks, Zane: Basharat, Connor: Gravely
Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCampAt 1:04:41, Odds 1:11:49, Picks, Both: Motta

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson: Zane went 7/10 for 70%, while Connor went 6/10 for 60% (The top three fight picks could not be used due to late change in bouts)
  • Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 279: Zane is now at 721/1111 for 64.9% and Connor is now at 677/1111 for 60.9%
  • So far, in 2022: Zane is at 252/374 for 67.4% and Connor is at 235/374 for 62.8%
  • 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%
  • July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%
    Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_9.15.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.

UFC Vegas 60, UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song, UFC FIght Poster,
UFC VEGAS 60: Sandhagen vs. Song Official UFC Fight Poster

LIVE! Watch UFC VEGAS 60: Sandhagen vs. Song Fight Night On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, with a must-watch thriller that will see, No. 4 ranked Cory ‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen go to war against No. 10 ranked contender, Yadong ‘The Kung Fu Monkey’ Song. Meanwhile, In UFC Vegas 60’s co-main event, we will be treated to a Middleweight banger between fight veteran, Chidi ‘Bang Bang’ Njokuani who is on a four-fight win streak, opposite up-and-comer, Gregory ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues. These bouts will be preceded by a scrappy Featherweight brawl between, Andre ‘Touchy’ Fili and Bill ‘Señor Perfecto’ Algeo; Andre will be looking to overturn his two-fight loss record, while Algeo will be determined to add on to his two-fight win streak. It’s a solid Fight Night card, stacked with 14 bouts for your combat sports enjoyment!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs. Song’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 3 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...