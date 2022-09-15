UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song preview: Can Aspen Ladd rediscover herself?

I’m a bit down on the UFC’s event this weekend, but not for the reason you might think. While I admit it isn’t the deepest card, it does have some very well made fights that have me second guessing my picks plenty. No, I’m bummed about this card returning the action to the Apex; this card isn’t being held in front of a wide audience. Just like the fans, fighters have been anxious to be in front of crowds and their performances have indicated that. It’s hardly a guarantee that the fights won’t be as good, but following the recent trends indicates it isn’t follish to expect that.

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann, Women’s Bantamweight

At first glance, it would appear the decline of Ladd came about quite suddenly. Looking deeper into the matter, it’s clear it was far more gradual. Ladd’s 16 second loss to Germaine de Randamie appears to have cracked her confidence. Completely blowing out her knee shattered it. The fact the knee injury put a total of 22 months in between fights is what is deceptive in making it appear her descent has come rapidly. At 27, she’s still young enough that she should be able to rebound, but that’s also far from a guarantee. Hell, that isn’t even referencing her history of disastrous weight cuts.

In Ladd’s last two contests, she has been reluctant to shoot for takedowns, a surprise given her grappling and GnP are considered to be her biggest strengths. Is it due to her knee? Her movement has been janky, but that isn’t necessarily a surprise as she has never exhibited great movement. She hasn’t gone for enough takedowns for me to feel comfortable saying she has lost explosion in her shots. It’s plausible to say it’s likely, but it’s also plausible to say it’s a matter of confidence.

Regardless, if she is going to return to her ground roots, she’s picking a hell of an opponent to do so given McMann is a former Olympic silver medalist. Granted, McCann hasn’t been very effective at stopping the takedowns of her opponents, but it’ll be hard to take McCann down if she puts Ladd on her back first. McCann has improved her ability to get and hold her opponents down, having heavily hit the grappling circuit to brush up on her defensive holes. That, despite her now being 41. That’s a testament to McMann’s work ethic as she could rest on her laurels. Much like Ladd, McMann’s GnP is probably her strongest aspect.

Even if McMann has brushed up her grappling, there‘s still concerns about her stamina, perhaps allowing her opponents find her back or transition into the top position for a submission late in the fight. She’s still a fish out of water if she finds herself on her back, no surprise given she came up a wrestler. Part of it is also due to McMann being stiff in her movement. She’s a powerful athlete, but not a particularly fluid one, the biggest reason why she has been limited in her powerful striking.

Even with her knee issues, Ladd is the more fluid striker, which could ultimately be the factor that leads to her securing a victory. Plus, McMann could fall off a cliff at any time given her age. Even with that said, Ladd hasn’t been spectacular at preventing takedowns, nor has she been the most active striker. There’s a good chance she’ll have to put McMann away... and doing that with strikes is a tall order. It’s a tough contest to pick, but not knowing if Ladd has made any serious changes, I’ve got to go with McMann. McMann via decision