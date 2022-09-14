Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s training invite, says ‘we can hunt bad guys together’

Robert Whittaker feels he would make a great addition to ‘The Smesh Bros’ and join the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till where they could team up and hunt ‘bad guys’ together.

Whittaker’s comments come after Khamzat invited ‘The Reaper’ to train with him at Allstar Training Center in Sweden following his submission victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion, likes the idea of joining forces with Chimaev and thinks they could ‘run a muck’ on most fighters in the 185-pound division.

“I heard what Khamzat said about wanting to fight bad guys and I can get behind that,” Whittaker told RJ Clifford and Din Thomas in a recent interview on Sirius XM (h/t MMA Fighting). “If he wants to train together, I want to train together and we can go hunt bad guys together.

“I think it will be a lot of fun, and we can run a muck on a lot of people.”

Whittaker is excited about Khamzat’s next fight and believes the undefeated Chechnan matches up well with former GLORY two-division champion turned UFC title challenger Alex Pereira, who takes on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt at UFC 281.

“It’s hard, but I think stylistically he handles a lot of the guys in the division,” Whittaker said. “I would actually love to see Chimaev fight Pereira. I think that’s a great fight for him, and I think it will open the eyes to see what Pereira can do.”

Then there’s Khamzat vs. Adesanya, which Whittaker thinks makes for a fantastic stylistic matchup given both fighters' respective skill sets.

“I’d like to see Chimaev fight Israel, just because, stylistically, there are so many different variables in play that it makes it interesting for me,” Whittaker said. “Plus, I’ll be able to sic my new friend Chimaev on two guys that I want to beat up.”

Whittaker last fought at UFC Paris where he defeated No. 3-ranked middleweight and former title challenger Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision. He is currently #1 in the middleweight rankings and considered the best fighter in the division after Nigerian star Adesanya.