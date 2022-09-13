Jake Paul threatens Nate Diaz: ‘I’ll slap the Stockton out of him’

Jake Paul is ‘100 percent’ interested in fighting Nate Diaz.

The former UFC superstar completed his contract with a fourth-round guillotine choke of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 this past Saturday. In his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Diaz laid the foundation for his next venture and said he would ’show everybody how to own another sport,’ which led to speculation that he would shift to boxing.

Though he previously expressed interest in getting into the ring with Diaz, Paul knew it would not happen because the Stockton native was still under contract with the UFC. Now that he is a free agent, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has set his sights on Diaz once again.

“100 percent, I’ll slap the Stockton out of him,” said Paul when asked if Diaz was a potential opponent.

However, before Paul vs. Diaz can happen, the ‘Problem Child’ has his hands full with Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion and combat sports icon. Because he is considered the toughest opponent of his career thus far, Paul remains focused on the task at hand.

“I’m focused on Oct. 29,” said Paul. “I have a crazy tough opponent in front of me in Anderson Silva, so that’s my main focus right now.”

Silva is 2-0 since returning to boxing, earning wins over Julio César Chávez Jr and Tito Ortiz. Paul, meanwhile, boasts an undefeated record of 5-0, with wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (x2) among his highlights.

Paul vs. Silva is set for Sat., Oct. 29, at Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona.