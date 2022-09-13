‘Sh-t was crazy’ — Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 win over Kevin Holland

Israel Adesanya may have a new middleweight contender in Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat steamrolled last-minute replacement Kevin Holland at UFC 279 this past Saturday to extend his winning UFC winning streak to 6-0 (12-0 MMA), finishing ‘Trailblazer’ with a D’Arce choke in the first round.

Khamzat’s original matchup with Nate Diaz was canceled after ‘Borz’ missed weight by a full seven and a half pounds due to reported health concerns backstage.

Adesanya was impressed with Khamzat’s ‘crazy’ performance but labeled the surging welterweight middleweight talent a ‘b-tch’ for missing weight.

“Sh*t was crazy,” Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion, said of Khamzat’s performance (h/t MMA News). “Khamzat (Chimaev) – shout out to Kevin (Holland), good sh*t. He held a good account of himself, scrambling, sticking to the position.”

“But Khamzat (Chimaev) was just a step ahead – two steps ahead event,” a zoned-in Adesanya added. “But he (Khamzat Chimaev) missed weight, so he a b*tch for that.”

Adesanya returns to action at UFC 281 where he defends his middleweight title against Brazil’s Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden. The highly anticipated PPV, which features a co-headling women’s strawweight championship bout between Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang, takes place on November 12 in New York.