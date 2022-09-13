UFC 279 video: Watch fan get phone smashed after telling Khamzat Chimaev ‘you didn’t make weight’

A disgruntled fan got what he deserved after heckling Khamzat Chimaev following his missed weight cut at UFC 279.

Khamzat’s welterweight matchup with Nate Diaz was called off at the last minute after ‘Borz’ missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds due to reported health complications backstage.

The card was reshuffled, with Khamzat demoted to the co-main event where he took on Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Chimaev won via submission, submitting Holland with a D’Arce choke at 2:13 of the opening round. He was booed before, during, and after the fight but refused to apologize for his behavior, giving fans the middle finger in response to criticism.

Before the fight, this fan got his phone smashed after telling Khamzat ‘you didn’t make weight’ while recording the latter in a casino lobby.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Full Violence on Instagram.

The man who slapped the fan’s phone away was kickboxer Guram Kutateladze, per Sportskeeda. He was part of Khamzat’s entourage leading up to the event.

On Instagram, fans reacted to the incident (see below).