Video: Watch Jake Paul and Anderson Silva face off ahead of Oct. 29 boxing match

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva came face-to-face for the first time yesterday to promote their upcoming boxing match in Glendale, Arizona.

After an entertaining press conference at NeueHouse Hollywood that saw both fighters answer questions from former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, 25-year-old Paul and 47-year-old Silva squared off for the cameras.

Check out the video below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Paul is 5-0 in boxing with knockout victories over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. The YouTube star is desperate to get back in the ring after his two previous bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were canceled at the last minute.

Silva, 47, is a former UFC middleweight champion with some experience in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ is 2-0 since returning to the ring last year, notching back-to-back victories over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz.

Paul vs. Silva will take place on Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.