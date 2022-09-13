Commission conducting ‘full investigation’ on UFC 279 presser fracas, may revoke fighter licenses

One of the pre-fight storylines ahead of UFC 279 was the backstage fracas that unfolded before the pre-fight presser on Thursday. According to initial reports, the parties involved were the event’s main card fighters, namely Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev, and Nate Diaz’s team.

The presser was canceled, as a result, which Dana White aptly described as a “shit show.” And apparently, everyone connected to the incident may get a harsh sanction from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The NAC released a public statement on Monday (H/T MMA Junkie) stating it would conduct a “full investigation” of the incident.

“The Chairman has been in communications with UFC executives regarding the events of September 8. At this time, the UFC is working with the Nevada Athletic Commission on a full investigation into this incident. If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved,” the statement reads.

“Although “trash talking” between competitive athletes is common, any escalation into physical altercations may discredit the sport of unarmed combat and is wholly unacceptable.

“Further, such behavior may expose participants to both civil and criminal liability. The Nevada Athletic Commission will act strongly and decisively to safeguard and elevate unarmed combat in Nevada.

“The Nevada Athletic Commission will strictly discipline all licensees for all incidents of physical violence between athletes outside the ring or cage, up to and including purse forfeiture, revocation or suspension of any current license, denial of applications for new applicants, or denying future license renewals.”

According to White, the incident didn’t do damage to their box office sales for the event, as UFC 279, according to him, is their 25th consecutive sell-out event.