Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

*This week features guest co-host Schwan Humes, fight analyst for MMARatings.com

EPISODE 191

UFC 279 storylines: Diaz’ Cinderella win, Chimaev’s domination, Jingliang getting robbed, Aldana’s sensational liver kick (and basically finishing Macy twice), Johnny Walker’s sub, Barnett’s big win - 1:19

NEWS ROUNDUP

UFC releases the “brawl” footage (LOL) - 48:50

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/10/23346320/ufc-279-espn-releases-footage-of-backstage-brawl-involving-khamzat-chimaev-and-kevin-holland

Jake Paul responds to Diaz’ post-fight speech - 1:00:40

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/11/23346875/nate-diaz-confirms-ufc-departure-plans-to-return-after-taking-over-another-sport-mma-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 1:05:30

Insane triangle by Ben Royle at Fairtex Fight

https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1568466540999098368

Le’Veon Bell absolutely starching Adrian Peterson

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1568832268155899908

