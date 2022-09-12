‘I didn’t think it was a sincere offer’ - Sonnen tells Silva why he never showed up for the BBQ

Once upon a time, Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen were the fiercest of sporting rivals. Off the back of three straight victories and a heel persona straight out of pro wrestling, the ‘American Gangster’ carved a path to the UFC middleweight title and crawled straight under the skin of the ‘Spider’ in the process. Despite the years-long animosity, however—and after Silva dusted Sonnen in their rematch—the Brazilian seemed happy to extend a friendly hand to his fallen foe.

“If you’d like to have a barbecue at my house, I’d love to have you over for a barbecue,” Silva told Sonnen in the Octagon, via translator, after their second fight in 2012. Even Silva’s wife seemed happy to bury the hatchet, telling the former NCAA DI standout wrestler, “Come on, Chael. You can come to the barbecue. You just can’t touch my butt.”

Despite all the love, Sonnen never showed up.

At this point, of course, that’s all ancient history. Sonnen has been retired from active competition since 2019 and currently works as a commentary team member for various combat sports broadcasts. While Silva is still competing, he’s taken his legendary talents over to boxing, where he’s currently getting set for a bout with celebrity pugilist Jake Paul.

Those circumstances meant, however, that the two men got a chance to share the stage at a recent Showtime press event for the PPV match, were Sonnen was on MC duties. Together again on stage, it seems Silva couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask his ex-rival why he never showed up for a plate.

“You never come to my house, to my barbecue, man,” Silva needled Sonnen, putting an arm over his shoulder. “Why?”

For his part, Sonnen said the he thought at the time that Silva was just being polite.

“Okay, okay, here’s the thing,” Sonnen explained. “I didn’t think it was a sincere offer. If I knew I was really invited—and then I didn’t know if your wife forgave me. It was a whole thing. That’s the real answer, why I didn’t come.”

If anything, Silva was more insistent this time around, making it clear that Sonnen still has a spot at the cookout waiting for him.

“No, c’mon man. You need to come,” Silva responded. “Please.”

“In Brazil?” Sonnen asked, incredulously.

“No. In Brazil a lot of people try to kill you,” Silva deadpanned. “People hate you in Brazil.”

You can check out the entirely charming exchange below:

Anderson Silva asks Chael Sonnen why he never to his house for BBQ and Chael answers pic.twitter.com/eb9m2tLEWp — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 12, 2022

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul takes place on October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Showtime PPV. As of yet, no other bouts have been announced for the card.