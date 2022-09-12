Fights on Tap: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler among 5 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

For everything that happened throughout the week, UFC 279 was a decent offering. After a reshuffling of the event on 24 hours’ notice, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev—the original headliners—ended the night with respective wins over Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland. With that card now behind us, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized five fights this week, and a much-anticipated clash between two of the best lightweights is set.

Get ready, folks. This should be a fun one. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is finally official (thank you for planting the seed, Gilbert Burns!). The lightweights are expected to share the Octagon at UFC 281, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Poirier returns for his first appearance in 2022. The ‘Diamond’ has not fought since suffering a third-round rear-naked choke loss to former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December.

Chandler snapped a two-fight losing streak with a ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender after finishing the aforementioned Ferguson with a front kick at UFC 274 this past May.

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Denise Gomes — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun — middleweight

First rep. by Brett Appley of The Athletic

UFC 281 — November 12

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman — middleweight

First rep. by Petroski on Instagram

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler — lightweight

First rep. by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC 282 — December 10

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis — middleweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 143 — September 23

Jeff Craig vs. Chasen Blair — welterweight

Tyler Escoto vs. Orlando Sanders — welterweight

John de Jesus vs. Brandon Laroco — featherweight

Brian Mitchell vs. Robert Hernandez — featherweight

Cage Warriors 144 — October 7

Jasmine Favero vs. Awa Sow — women’s bantamweight

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

Cameron Else vs. Nathan Fletcher — bantamweight

Caolan Loughran vs. Luke Shanks — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Manny Akpan vs. Dean Trueman — featherweight

Gavin Hughes vs. Chris Bungard — lightweight

Reece McEwan vs. Adam Wilson — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 75 — October 14

Ibragim Chuzhigaev vs. Ivan Erslan — light heavyweight

Robert Ruchała vs. Damian Stasiak — featherweight

KSW 76 — November 12

Marian Ziółkowski vs. Salahdine Parnasse — lightweight