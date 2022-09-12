Report: Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs five-year deal with UFC

Russian social media star and vlogger Hasbulla Magomedov has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the UFC, per MMA reporter and combat sports journalist Igor Lazorin.

Hasbulla, who has a rare genetic disorder that affects his growth and the pitch of his voice, will not compete in the UFC but instead be used to help promote upcoming fights and events.

“This is a blast from the face! Lazorin posted on Instagram. “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

The news comes after Hasbulla, who is thought to be about three feet three inches tall, got into a back-and-forth with UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Twitter. Hasbulla called McGregor a ‘bum’ after ‘The Notorious’ threatened to boot Magomedov over a goal post in a series of since-deleted Tweets.

Hasbulla has attended several UFC events including UFC 267 where the TikTok celebrity entered the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov following Islam Makhachev’s submission victory over Dan Hooker. He has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and his videos on TikTok have well over 2B total views.