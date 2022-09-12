Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 60: ‘Santos vs. Hill’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 60, which goes down on Saturday, September 17th from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Bantamweight contenders, Cory ‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen and Yadong ‘Kung Fuck Monkey’ Song will go to war.

The co-main is a Middleweight tilt between fight veteran, Chidi ‘Bang Bang’ Njokuani, against up-and-comer, Gregory ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a Featherweight bout between Andre ‘Touchy’ Fili and Bill ‘Señor Perfecto’ Algeo.

Bonus thrills come when Heavyweights, Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser and Rodrigo ‘Zé Colmeia’ Nascimento are pitted against one another right after the Featured Prelim banger throws down between Middleweights, Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez and Marc-André ‘Powerbar’ Barriault.

UFC Vegas 60 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by nine Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.