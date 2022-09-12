UFC 279 Reactions & UFC Vegas 60 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland REACTIONS — 1:50

Overall, this shuffled up 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions - including our main event, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Nate Diaz, Irene Aldana, Johnny Walker & Jailton Almeida. FOTN: None tonight. Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC 279 Scorecards

Here’s a look at the UFC 279: ‘Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

PPV CARD | SAT. SEP 10

At 1:57 — 13. Nate Diaz (21-13) DEF. Tony Ferguson (25-8) — via submission (Guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round of five

At 11:20 — 12. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) DEF. Kevin Holland (23-8) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round of five

At 14:12 — 11. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) DEF. Jingliang Li (19-8) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 18:34 — 10. Irene Aldana (14-6) DEF. Macy Chiasson (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round

At 21:29 — 9. Johnny Walker (19-7) DEF. Ion Cutelaba (16-8) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round

FEATURED PRELIMS

At 24:21 — 8. Julian Erosa (28-9) DEF. Hakeem Dawodu (13-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 27:08 — 7. Jailton Almeida (17-2) DEF. Anton Tirkalj (8-1) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one

6. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round

At 28:31 — 5. Chris Barnett (23-8) DEF. Jake Collier (13-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round

EARLY PRELIMS

At 32:13 — 4. Norma Dumont (8-2) DEF. Danyelle Wolf (1-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Heili Alateng (16-8) DEF. Chad Anheliger (12-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Elise Reed (6-2) DEF. Melissa Martinez (7-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Yohan Lainesse (9-1) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-3) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song PICKS — 37:43

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 60 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, this coming Saturday, September 17th.

Tapology is stating on Sunday night 9/11/22, that there will eventually be 15 bouts on this card, yet only 14 bouts are shown right now... they have also listed five bouts that have been cancelled so far, including: Andre Fili vs. Lando Vannata (Vannata Injury), Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă (Belbiţă Withdrew), Melissa Gatto vs. Gillian Robertson (Gatto Withdrew), Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz (Eubanks Withdrew), Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff (Chikadze Withdrew). So who knows what the card will look like come this Saturday the 17th? BTW, the bout order has already changed since recording, so follow the timestamps.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 17 — 7/4PM ETPT (5 Cares)

14. 135lbs: Cory Sandhagen (14-4) vs. Song Yadong (19-6) — At 53:00, 3 Cares, but split

13. 185lbs: Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) — At 49:30, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

12. 145lbs: Andre Fili (21-9) vs. Bill Algeo (16-6) — At 45:36

11. 185lbs: Alen Amedovski (8-3) vs. Joseph Pyfer (9-2) — At 46:36

10. 265lbs: Tanner Boser (20-8) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (6-1) — At 47:54

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (4 Cares)

9. 185lbs: Anthony Hernandez (9-2) vs. Marc-André Barriault (14-5) — At 42:14

8. 145lbs: Damon Jackson (21-4) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-3) — At 42:28, 3 Cares

7. 170lbs: Trevin Giles (14-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-1) — At 43:43

6. 135lbs: Aspen Ladd (9-3) vs. Sara McMann (13-6) — At 40:17

5. 115lbs: Loma Lookboonmee (6-3) vs. Denise Gomes (6-1) — At 38:59

4. 155lbs: Trey Ogden (15-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-0) — At 45:09

3. 125lbs: Mariya Agapova (10-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-7) — At 40:42, 1 Care (Stephie)

2. 135lbs: Tony Gravely (23-7) vs. Javid Basharat (12-0) — At 39:46

1. 155lbs: Nikolas Motta (12-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-6) — At 44:09

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod.

