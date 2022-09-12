Boxing odds: Nate Diaz opens as betting favorite over Jake Paul

Nate Diaz just scored an improbable victory in the last fight on his UFC contract by submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. On the microphone after the win, Diaz confirmed that he will be stepping away from the UFC to take over another sport. YouTube sensation turned combat sports athlete, Jake Paul, quickly responded by hinting that he would be Nate’s opponent in a boxing match. We now have betting odds for such a spectacle.

Online gambling website Sportsbetting.ag has Diaz opening up as a -200 betting favorite, with Paul clocking in at an underdog line of +150.

Paul is currently scheduled to face UFC legend Anderson Silva on October 29th of this year in Phoenix, Arizona. That bout might interfere with the validity of these betting odds, since the website states that Diaz vs. Paul must happen in 2022. The site also stipulates that this fight must be boxing only with any gloves, and the winner must be declared at ringside. With all the unlikely opponents that Jake Paul has already faced, Paul vs. Diaz might actually happen... but when is the real question.

Check out the betting odds for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

