 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: 50% dumpster fire, 50% happy ending, 100% UFC 279

That was the best pre-fight buildup we’ve had in a long time.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 279, Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Tony Fergusson, Dana White, Middleweight, Welterweight
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 279
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 279, Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Tony Fergusson, Dana White, Middleweight, Welterweight Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 340 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...