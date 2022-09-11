Social Gloves videos: AnEson Gib KOs Austin McBroom, NBA vet Nick Young falls out of ring

There’s more “Influencer boxing” this weekend, with Social Gloves 2 hosting AnEson Gib vs Austin McBroom and a clearly out of shape former NBA star in Nick Young taking on Malcom Minikon.
In the main event Gib survived a first round knockdown to go on and drop McBroom four times. He dropped McBroom twice in the third round, and twice again in the fourth where he eventually got the finish.
This marked Gib’s first professional boxing win. He lost in 2020 against fellow influencer and then debutant Jake Paul.
Gib is looking to shock Austin McBroom #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/1ojlTqYPj3— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Down goes Gib! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/UVKL4QIPrW— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Gib knocks down McBroom in the third! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/9B5bZTYNBx— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Austin McBroom goes down again! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/CaPu43uK1r— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Austin McBroom goes down for the third time! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/byYGYKlb0D— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Gib closes the show in the fourth #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/Zdik61rDsy— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
In the co-headliner, former Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young looked out of shape, and he eventually
flopped fell through the ropes in the fourth round of his exhibition match against Minikon. He didn’t want to continue, and the exhibition was called off and ruled a No Decision, citing a phantom headbutt.
Full results for Social Gloves 2022 can be seen here.
Nick Young unloading. #SocialGloves #Boxing #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/PcdJiZTP21— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
How do you have this scored? #SocialGloves #McBroomGib #Boxing pic.twitter.com/MJff6JVUB8— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
Nick Young ends up on the ring apron. #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/sCarCDyt7w— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
ICYMI: Nick Young went through the ropes #SocialGloves #McBroomGib https://t.co/f8IItQXtWh@socialgloves @Jeramie pic.twitter.com/yqopZwNIjS— FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022
