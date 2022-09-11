Social Gloves videos: AnEson Gib KOs Austin McBroom, NBA vet Nick Young falls out of ring

There’s more “Influencer boxing” this weekend, with Social Gloves 2 hosting AnEson Gib vs Austin McBroom and a clearly out of shape former NBA star in Nick Young taking on Malcom Minikon.

In the main event Gib survived a first round knockdown to go on and drop McBroom four times. He dropped McBroom twice in the third round, and twice again in the fourth where he eventually got the finish.

This marked Gib’s first professional boxing win. He lost in 2020 against fellow influencer and then debutant Jake Paul.

Gib is looking to shock Austin McBroom #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/1ojlTqYPj3 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Austin McBroom goes down for the third time! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/byYGYKlb0D — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Gib closes the show in the fourth #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/Zdik61rDsy — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

In the co-headliner, former Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young looked out of shape, and he eventually flopped fell through the ropes in the fourth round of his exhibition match against Minikon. He didn’t want to continue, and the exhibition was called off and ruled a No Decision, citing a phantom headbutt.

